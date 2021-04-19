Legal advisor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif confirmed that according to the Maliki doctrine applied in the state, murder preventing inheritance is premeditated murder only, but manslaughter does not prevent inheritance.

This is what was adopted by the Federal Personal Status Law.

Al-Sharif added that the Malikis went to the conclusion that, although it did not prevent the inheritance in general, it prevents the inheritance from the blood money, but in terms of insurance, indicating that it is assumed that the insurance company pays the blood money that is eliminated before the competent court, whether criminal or civil, according to the circumstances. .

This came in today’s episode of the program “In Our Life, a Story” on the Emirates Today platforms, where a reader mentioned that he caused a mistake to kill his son in the vehicle, after a quarrel and nervousness with his wife, wondering about his eligibility to request legal blood money from insurance companies for killing him by mistake, for charity. On the poor .. Follow the details of the story through the newspaper platforms.





