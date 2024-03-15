The pace of change in all aspects of our lives moves at a terrible speed in light of modern technologies, which necessarily requires continuous updating of the legislative system.

There is no doubt that the recently amended system of laws – especially in the penal aspect – addressed very important aspects, took into account the human dimension in many cases and situations, and granted second chances to defendants in specific cases, given the nature of the incident and their criminal record, such as cases of drug use for the first time. Deportation was made permissible according to the court’s discretion, and not obligatory as was stipulated in previous laws, checks provisions and other comprehensive amendments that dealt with all aspects of life.

The benefit of the new laws was not limited to defendants who were tried after their implementation only, but also included defendants who were punished under previous laws, but for whom the amended legislation opened a new window of hope.

Here we clarify an important legal principle, which is that penal laws should not be applied retroactively except in one case only, which is the issuance of “a law that is better for the accused, and creates for him a better position than what was applied to him according to the old law, whether by removing the criminal character from the act he committed, or reducing the punishment that was imposed.” He obtained it, and then he has the right to demand the implementation of the new legislation. The person convicted in a case, according to an old law, must submit a request to the court, or the prosecution undertakes to do so, to reconsider the punishment he received, and then the court reconsiders the case again, in light of the new legislation, as it is more beneficial for the accused.

Article 14 of Federal Decree Law No. 31, regarding the Crimes and Penal Code, stipulates that if a law is issued – after the crime has occurred and before a final ruling has been decided on it – that is more suitable for the accused, then it is the one that is applied exclusively, and if – after the ruling has become final – a law is issued that makes the act If the abandonment for which the accused is sentenced is not punishable, the execution of the judgment shall be suspended and its penal effects shall end, unless the new law stipulates otherwise.

If the new law only reduces the penalty, then the court that issued the final ruling may – based on the request of the Public Prosecution or the convict – request a reconsideration of the sentence imposed, in light of the new law.

*Arbitrator and legal advisor