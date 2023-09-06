President suggested that ministers should have secret votes to avoid being admonished in public for Supreme Court decisions

Entities of legal operators criticized the president’s suggestion Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) so that the votes of STF ministers remain confidential. For the PT, the “society does not have to know” How do Supreme Court members vote? Just report the final score. He made the statement in his live this Tuesday (September 5, 2023). “If I could give one piece of advice, it would be this: society does not have to know how a Supreme Court justice votes. I think the guy has to vote and nobody needs to know. The majority voted, 5 to 4, 6 to 4, 3 to 2. Nobody needs to know that it was Uchôa who voted, it was Camilo who voted. Then everyone who loses gets angry, everyone who wins is happy”, stated. participated in the live the journalist Marcos Uchôafrom the EBC, and the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana.

Lula says that secrecy would prevent a minister from being admonished in public.

“In order not to create animosity, I think it was necessary to start thinking about whether this is not the way for us to change what is happening in Brazil. Because the way things are going, in a little while a Justice of the Supreme Court can no longer go out on the street, he can no longer walk with his family, he knows, because he has a guy who didn’t like his decision ”, declared the president.

“DEEP PERPLEXITY”

O Institute I Don’t Accept Corruption claims that Lula’s statement causes “deep bewilderment”. He also says that the duty of transparency constitutes “true moral imperative imposed on rulers in all modern democracies”. Here’s the full of the document (PDF – 202 kB).

“The statement made by the President of the Republic on today’s date is deeply perplexing in the sense of proposing secrecy of the votes of the Ministers of the Federal Supreme Court, without any support for that in the legal order, since publicity is the rule in this matter, both that a TV channel exists institutionally since 2002 precisely to allow society to follow the votes of the ministers”says an excerpt from the statement.

A help (Association of Federal Judges) also criticized the PT’s statement. According to Nelson Alves, president of the entity, transparency in judicial decisions “strengthens” the performance of the ministers of the Court. He also declared that it was inadmissible for a minister to be attacked for carrying out his work.

“Brazil, as a democratic state based on the rule of law, has as the foundation of its legal security respect for judicial decisions. That’s the most important. Every male and female magistrate, including the Justices of the Supreme Court, has the right and the duty to judge based on the evidence attached to the case file, the applicable legislation and their free reasoned understanding. What cannot really be accepted is that they are attacked or threatened for their decisions. Regarding the Supreme Court, as well as other judicial bodies, the Magna Carta already provides that decisions are public and transparent. This only strengthens the performance of ministers “says the president of Ajufe.

“IMPORTANT DEBATE”

On the other hand, the group Prerogativesformed by lawyers sympathetic to the PT administration and critics of the Lava Jato operation, supports the initiative of a “debate”.

According to Marco Aurélio de Carvalho, coordinator of the group, Lula raised a “important debate”. He claims that “media judgments” did not bring good results and that the ministers “they need to talk about the cars again”. It is common for a judgment in the Federal Supreme Court to be broadcast live by media channels on YouTube and paid news channels.

Carvalho argues that Lula’s suggestion is not his opinion on the subject. The president’s intention would be to encourage the debate about: “It is evident that he has a clear and indisputable commitment to transparency and the principle of publicity”.

SECRET VOTE

It is not the 1st time that Lula has spoken in confidence to STF ministers.

On July 25, 2023, when commenting on the episode at the airport in Rome (Italy) involving Alexandre de Moraes and 3 Brazilians, the PT said that the ministers would start to cast their votes in secrecy to avoid cursing in public.

“When what happened to Moraes happens, he is not a human being who can have respect for him, he is a scoundrel. He needed to at least be polite. If this citizen’s fashion is worth it, who will curse a minister who voted for something he doesn’t like, ministers will no longer have peace of mind in Brazil. The vote will have to be secret so that no one knows how the minister voted.”said Lula.

