The Civil Court in Dubai ruled not to accept a lawsuit filed by a customer with a company specializing in restaurant and kitchen equipment based on the claim that he had contracted with it to design and implement a food truck, and had made payments of the agreed-upon price of 41 thousand dirhams, but the company had failed to implement its obligation.

In turn, the company submitted a memorandum that included a counterclaim in which it stated a defense that the original lawsuit was not accepted for filing it against someone without legal capacity, and requested that the customer be obligated to pay 27 thousand dirhams on the basis that it had completed the implementation of the contracted vehicle. Then it was forced to store it because the defendant refused to pay the rest of the amount due and receive it.

The court ruled to reject both lawsuits, and obligated each plaintiff to pay the expenses of his lawsuit.

