An insurance company filed a lawsuit against another company demanding that it pay 192 thousand dirhams to repair damages to two luxury vehicles (Lamborghini) insured with it, which were involved in two accidents caused by two cars insured with the defendant company.

After examining the case by the Dubai Civil Court of First Instance and reviewing the report of the expert appointed to examine the case, the court decided to oblige the defendant company to pay the amount.

In detail, the plaintiff company said in its statement of claim that it paid insurance claims for two people who own two cars insured with it and who were involved in accidents due to errors made by drivers of two vehicles insured with the defendant company.

She added that she had taken friendly approaches and communicated with the defendant, requesting payment of the value of the claims she had paid to her clients, but she refused to respond to her, and it was not possible to reach a solution by the Insurance Disputes Settlement Committee, which prompted her to file the lawsuit, and she submitted as evidence for her lawsuit a copy of the account statement and insurance claims documents, which are two copies of accident reports, two insurance policies, a creditor’s notice and other documents.

In turn, the defendant company submitted a legal memorandum in which it argued that the lawsuit was inadmissible in form because it was filed in violation of the law, given that the petition included more than one unrelated lawsuit, and that the two release and solutions documents presented by the plaintiff were invalid, as they were devoid of any details in terms of the name of the insured, the amount paid to the insured, or the number of the vehicle that caused the accident.

She also requested that the lawsuit be dismissed for failure to provide repair reports, and because the actual cost of repairing the two vehicles was AED 4,000 for one vehicle and AED 11,000 for the other, and not the amounts claimed.

After referring the case to the court, it decided to appoint two experts to look into the dispute, and the appointed committee submitted a report in which it proved that the first car, a black Lamborghini, with an insurance value of one million dirhams, was involved in an accident that resulted in damage to the front and bottom of the car, in addition to other parts that were damaged. The cost of repairing it in the local market was estimated at 175 thousand dirhams, noting that it is considered a luxury sports vehicle whose repair cost is higher than that of other vehicles.

The second vehicle, also a Lamborghini, was orange in colour and was involved in an accident that damaged the vehicle’s left side mirror. Experts estimated the cost of repairing the vehicle at AED 15,000, based on the local market price.

After returning the case for pleading, the court explained that the defendant company’s argument that the case was not accepted in form due to the inclusion of more than one claim in the statement of claim, was that if the case included requests arising from one legal reason, the assessment would be based on their value as a whole, and if they arose from different legal reasons, the assessment would be based on the value of each of them separately, concluding that “this argument has no basis in the UAE Civil Procedures Law, which permitted it with the condition of paying the fee due for each claim, a condition that was fulfilled in this case, which is why the court disregarded this argument.”

The court stated that it had established from the report of the delegated expert committee that the defendant company had paid its insured clients compensation for damages caused by the insured to the defendant company, and therefore ruled in the presence of the defendant company obligating it to pay the sum of 192 thousand dirhams and legal interest at a rate of 5% from the date of the legal claim.