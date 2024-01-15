Millionaires take a break in the case Jefferson Martinezafter the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sports (TAS), that complicates things for Envigado. The blue team was the winner.

Millionaires and Envigado They entered into a dispute after the signing of the goalkeeper Jefferson Martínez in 2019. The two teams signed a loan for 550 thousand dollars, of which the Bogota residents They paid 150 thousand, corresponding to the first installment, and were pending 400 thousand dollars, which did not pay after not making use of the option they had on the player.

This allowed the player to go free to Atlético Bucaramanga and then to Junior from Barranquilla (your current club). Envigado alleged that there was a blow to its coffers, because Millionaires he lost the commissions corresponding to those movements by not signing a contract, which is why he resorted to the Dimayor.

But the case exploded last year after Envigado did not accept the decision of the Dimayor Player Statute Commission which indicated: “Azul & Blanco Millonarios SA Did NOT breach the Sports Agreement signed with Envigado Fútbol Club SA on June 27, 2019″, so there was no obligation to pay the 400 thousand dollars that were pending.

Envigado He did not resign and before appealing to the Player Statute Commission of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), which was the appropriate instance, decided to take the case directly to the CAS in a risky bet. The highest sports court accepted the appeal in 2023, despite the complaint of millionaires, who alleged lack of jurisdiction.

At first, the Court He would have found possible irregularities in the Antioquian petition that would justify his intervention. However, in the last few hours a sudden turn in the case became known.

EL TIEMPO confirmed that the CAS declared itself not competent, in that sense, Envigado must pay the legal costs incurred by the Bogotá club.

For its part, in Millionaires it is considered thatThe Sports Arbitration Court agreed with him in the Jefferson Martínez case.

