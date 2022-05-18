Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Sources close to the International Football Association “FIFA” revealed that Real Madrid must notify Paris Saint-Germain “in writing”, of the start of negotiations with the young star Kylian Mbappe, and his intention to contract him, and this means that if Real ends the agreement with the striker The Frenchman, before June 30, must inform the Paris club of this in writing.

And Goal Global website, citing these sources, stated that the third item of Article 18 of the FIFA regulations, regarding player transfers, stipulates this, and the website cited the text of the article that says: If a club wishes to conclude a contract with a professional player, he must notify His current club is in writing of his desire, before he begins negotiations with the player, and that any professional player is free to contract with any other club if his contract with his current club has expired, or expires within 6 months.

And the site quoted lawyers specializing in sports law as saying that the risks or notice is sufficient to end negotiations for a player whose contract expires within 6 months, in other words, if Saint-Germain were to receive or actually received such a notification, it cannot in any way prevent Mbappe from negotiating With the riyal, or even signing an agreement contract with him, and this is a legal issue that the riyal must take into account, but it will not in any way lead to stopping the signing of the player.

Another option – and speaking to specialized lawyers – is to wait until the first day in July to conclude the deal, in which case the riyal will be in the process of negotiating with a free player, who does not have any valid contract with any club, i.e. a “free agent” as it is called On it, and at that time, the riyal will not be obligated to notify Saint Germain of anything, and this statement applies to all players who move from one club to another at the end of their contracts, and not to Mbappe alone.