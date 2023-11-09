Motorcyclists are rampant in California. It is truly a beautiful sight, and we can all admit they are efficient and convenient. Even so, many people prefer motorcycles just because of their compact size. While many use motorcycles for convenience, others just enjoy them for leisure. Whatever the case may be, however many precautions one may take, the reality of the situation is that motorcyclists are bound to experience accidents and injuries. One could say that they are part of the experience. Such situations seem unavoidable due to the lack of physical protection that motorcycles provide to their passengers.

In addition to this, many choose to ride with their children in order for them to enjoy the activity, as well. While this may not seem a big deal, many question: can kids ride on motorcycles in California? It may come as a surprise that there isn’t a minimum age requirement for children to ride motorcycles as passengers in California, which means that most children can ride motorcycles as passengers. However, the state of California upholds a couple of requirements for a child to be eligible to ride a motorcycle.

Most of the requirements apply to motorcycle operators and the features that their bikes must contain. Some of the requirements are: their bikes must include.

The motorcycle must contain both operator and passenger footrests.

The child must be tall enough to reach the footrests mentioned above.

The minimum height for a child motorcycle passenger is four feet and nine inches.

Children must wear appropriately fitted safety helmets.

Child passengers must wear the proper motorcycle gear, including a heavy leather jacket, safety gloves, appropriate footwear, as well as long pants.

Potential Injuries From Motorcycle Accidents Among Children

A motorcycle accident can result in devastating injuries, and they can even be deadly to an adult rider. So, it is safe to assume that a child is more likely to suffer even more catastrophic injuries. Motorcycle accidents can cause:

Bone fractures

Traumatic head injuries

Friction burns, scrapes, cuts, and bruises

What Happens If a Child Is Injured by Another Driver as a Motorcycle Passenger?

If another driver collides with your motorcycle while your child is riding as a passenger, any injuries resulting from the accident would be considered grounds to take legal action against the driver who would be at fault for the collision. If your child suffers severe injuries, it is highly crucial to know your rights and the precise damages you could claim through a motorcycle accident lawsuit with the help of a skilled motorcycle accident attorney.

First and foremost, personal injury plaintiffs in California possess the right to claim compensation for all medical expenses that occur as an outcome of the accident – typically as a result of the other party’s negligence or behavior. Not only does this include emergency medical expenses, but it also includes any future medical bills. In addition to this, if a child suffers catastrophic injuries and ends up requiring constant in-home care after the accident, then a parent or a guardian may be required to give up their job in order to provide the necessary care for the child. This can be grounds for loss of income as you can claim your lost earnings as damages.

Furthermore, a personal injury claim can enable a plaintiff to recover property damages. This can include a variety of damages, such as the cost of replacing a wrecked motorcycle, property damages, lost income, as well as medical expenses.