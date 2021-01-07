Virtual representation of the currency Bitcoin as an example of cryptocurrencies. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / File Photo Given Ruvic / Reuters

The world of cryptocurrencies is ahead of the regulators, it has extraordinary technical complexity and is a machine to make rich and poor without knowing very well why. With this panorama it is easy to attract hackers and speculators, turning it into a swampy ground. But supervisors believe that nothing will stop their growth – there are already more than 2,000 different virtual currencies – and that they have potential advantages, so they have proposed to regulate the traffic, but there are still holes of unlawfulness.

The supposed ease and scarce resources required to organize a cryptocurrency application causes them to proliferate, although they suffer to survive. In Spain, one of the best known firms in the world is 2gether, a veteran with four years of hazardous life who has lived through all the changes in the sector.

The company has convertible loans from Abanca, Cecabank and Lanzadera, from Mercadona, Chamberí Ventures (created by José María Fuster, former president of Openbank and former CEO of Santander). Some of these entities claim to know the problems, but say that they are calm with their investment.

Fight between partners and cyber attack

In these four years, 2gether has gone through two important vicissitudes: a confrontation between the founders, which has led them to cross complaints (the current board of directors of the company is being investigated for accounting falsification and fraud) and last July 31 they suffered a theft of hackers which affected 5,500 customers who lost cryptocurrencies worth 1.2 million euros, although their replacement value may exceed 1.5 million. The platform has 26,000 active users every month and twice as many registered. To replenish these funds, they have launched an issue of shares through a trading platform. crowdfunding, Fellows Funders, supervised by the CNMV, with which they have already raised 1.5 million and is still open. Council members say they have contributed 300,000 euros.

The history of 2gether begins in 2016, when a treasury expert from a large bank, Salvador Casquero, current president, some IT technicians, lawyers and investors with concerns in the new developments of virtual currencies, such as Salvador Carrillo, founded the firm. They formed this financial platform that raises funds and offers customers a debit card to pay against the current account that can be in euros or in cryptocurrencies at the price that is quoted at that time. It operates in the 19 countries of the euro zone.

In 2018 they launched the first offering of what was to be a cryptocurrency, the 2GT. Later, after verifying how difficult it was to issue these currencies in the euro zone, they changed their mind and transformed it into a token of utility, that is, a right to use the 2gether platform with advantages. “That is why we say that it is a participatory model, because we all win with the success of the signature,” says Ramón Ferraz, CEO of the company, which has about 30 employees. So far they have raised about 900,000 euros in token.

‘Token’, out of supervision

As the token It is a right, it is not considered a financial asset or a cryptocurrency, so it is not regulated by anyone, not the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) or the Bank of Spain. On the 2gether website it was stated that the 2GT token “has previously been supported by the CNMV in its classification as a utility token”. At the request of the Commission, on December 18 this sentence was withdrawn.

They have not yet issued the token and they hope to do it in January or February 2021, according to Ferraz. He token 0.05 euros per unit is sold and once issued, its value will fluctuate.

But the disputes came earlier, at the beginning of 2019, when one of the founders, Salvador Carrillo and 12 other partners, who controlled 40% of the shares, decided that the company had to be restructured, since expenses multiplied and income no. And here the debate arose: continue growing with more investment or rethink the accounts.

One of the biggest debts belonged to Luis Estrada, head of technology at Bi Geek Software, who had billed more than one million euros to 2gether. Carrillo questioned the bill. Estrada proposed capitalizing its debt in shares, giving it control of the firm and reducing Carrillo’s group’s stake to 4% of capital.

After months of debate, the current owners took control; Carrillo and that group of unruly partners considered that it was a deliberate coup of command for their benefit and against the company. The current CEO, Ferraz, who joined the owners, because, he says, it was the only way to move forward, since the alternative was to close the firm. Both groups began to sue and now the board of directors of 2gether is being investigated for fraud and falsehood in public and private documents. The defendants filed a lawsuit against Carrillo, which the judge has rejected except for the document falsification charge, which still stands.

Investor Litigation Information

The one who left the firm, Carrillo, has achieved a first firm ruling that annuls all the agreements of the council that the current owners took in April 2019 and condemns 2gether to costs for bad faith.

Carrillo has also denounced to the CNMV that the platform does not warn investors of the real legal risks that weigh on the firm. “They try to mask reality by hiding the true scope of the consequences that the ongoing procedures could have,” he accuses. And remember that a paragraph says that “the viability is estimated unlikely” of the claims. The former partner claims that they are so serious that they could affect his solvency of the company.

From 2gether, Ferraz ensures that, although the existence of the litigation does not appear in the public information, they inform all those who buy shares of the judicial problems, which are less serious.

It is also reported to the CNMV the issuance of crowdfunding because, according to Carrillo, in the middle of the process, in the brochure they changed the name of the company that carries out the operation: it went from being 2gether to Salvaria, which is the holder of 94% of the platform’s shares. In 2gether they deny it. In spite of everything, Carrillo acknowledges that “he hopes to reach an agreement that puts an end to corporate conflicts.”

Meanwhile, the European Commission is trying to close this loophole. In September, it published a proposal for a Regulation on crypto-asset markets known as MiCA, for its acronym in English. Markets in Crypto-Assets, which will see the light in 2021 or 2022. Too long for a sector that circulates at the speed of light and that already moves 500,000 million dollars (410,000 million euros) around the world.