For thousands of years, human beings have respected the darkness and silence that submerges up to 6,500 meters deep in the abyssal waters of the oceans. However, technology has made possible what was science fiction. And essential minerals for the green transition (wind turbines, mobile phones, electric batteries) can already be extracted from the depths. The possible benefits are colossal; also, according to many voices, the damage to the environment.

This present begins in the past. In 1994, the United Nations created the International Seabed Authority (ISA) to ensure that minerals extracted from international waters would benefit humanity. Take care of 40% of the planet’s surface. Its decisions are handled by a small rotating council of 36 members representing the 167 countries that have ratified the Law of the Sea. The United States participates as an observer. The law requires that any company that wants to explore – the cost of a license is about 470,000 euros, which is entered by the ISA – this mining must be supported by a member country to ensure that it complies with environmental regulations. Since 2001, government agencies and private companies have extracted minerals from more than 1,300,000 square kilometers in the Indian, Pacific and Atlantic oceans. But recent research Los Angeles Times and The New York Times they reveal the closeness of the ISA secretariat and certain mining firms along with the pressure on some weak nations to back them.

The regulation is so old that mining companies have found a loophole. In June 2021, Nauru, a tiny Pacific island, warned that the United Nations treaty requires the ISA to finish negotiations in two years. Otherwise, they have the right to exploit—something prohibited, until now—the minerals. In other words, next July.

requests

Nauru endorses the start up Canadian The Metals Company (TMC). “Although the regulator accepts applications shortly, that does not mean that our subsidiary, Nori, begins to operate,” they explain in TCM. And they add: “Together with Nauru we have committed to submit a commercial contract application only after completing a thorough and scientific environmental and social impact assessment of the highest quality.” But, if they obtain the license, they could start extracting at the end of next year or beginning of 2025. The New York Times estimates that in two decades they can achieve revenues of 30,000 million dollars (28,000 million euros) from 240 million tons of material.

Too much pressure, too much money, too many geopolitical interests. TMC has three exploratory contracts. But China handles the largest number: five. Beijing does not want to lose leadership in transition minerals. Its diplomats argue that environmental concerns should never underestimate the economic benefits of mining. A shared possibility. Belgium, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, India, Korea, Russia or Singapore have some of the 30 exploration agreements approved by the ISA. “We need those minerals. But we must make sure that we do not harm nature, ”defends Michael Widmer, metals strategist at Bank of America.

By surprise, the American defense giant Lockheed Martin has sold its subsidiary (UK Seabed Resources) to the Norwegian firm Loke Marine. In turn, the container shipping company Maersk is leaving this industry. And Samsung, BMW, Google, Renault, Volvo or Philips ask for a moratorium to fully understand the environmental consequences. An idea that is supported, above all, by Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, New Zealand and Spain. France, unafraid of the current, demands an absolute ban. “Extractive activity is safe and our technology guarantees minimal environmental impact”, summarizes Walter Sognnes, CEO of Loke Marine Minerals. The ISA Secretary General, British lawyer Michael Lodge, has warned that a moratorium is “against international law”.

where the light never appears

There, where the light never appears, what these neominers are after, above all, are polymetallic nodules. Balls covered with sand, at a depth of between 4,000 and 6,500 meters, whose largest reserves run between Mexico and Hawaii, which contain manganese, copper, cobalt, nickel and traces of rare earths. Furthermore, they are competitive with mainland mining. “Harvesting the nodules requires much less energy than the traditional method and, since the concentration of metals is much higher, the treatment is also easier,” says Seaver Wang, co-director of the Energy and Climate Program at The Breakthrough Institute in California. Wang is without doubt. If one company succeeds, others will follow. In July it is unlikely that the regulations will be approved. Without it, “no company will exploit minerals, although tons have already been removed in tests,” says Sian Owen, director of the Deep Sea Conservation Coalition (DSCC). The Canadian firm collected 4,500 tons in practice in 2022. The New York Times reveals that it has designed an underwater vehicle with the capacity to “lift” 3,200 tons of polymetallic nodules from the floor of the Pacific Ocean.

However, the water continues to burn. The Law of the Sea also establishes that States have the right to explore and exploit their natural resources (wind or tidal energy) up to 200 nautical miles from their coasts. This includes minerals. Norway has set aside an area of ​​329,000 square kilometers (almost the size of Germany) to study its feasibility. The public agency Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD), responsible for regulating the resources, discovered significant amounts of cobalt, copper, manganese, nickel and rare earths.

