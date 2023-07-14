Friday, July 14, 2023, 08:31

















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

When driving on the road, more than one will have stepped on the accelerator more than necessary. This action, in addition to posing a danger behind the wheel, can lead to being caught by a speed radar and therefore receiving a large financial fine. The most important thing to avoid this is to respect the maximum speed established by safety regulations, as well as resorting to certain mobile applications to find out where the DGT speed cameras are located.

In these cases, technology can be a great ally as long as it does not cause distraction behind the wheel. Most of the mobile application options that you can legally download to detect radars are fed by the users of the platform themselves and report both fixed and mobile controls. These are some of the ‘apps’ that you can use.

– Google Maps: it is most widely used as a navigation system, but it also includes a speed camera warning function that not everyone knows about. It is activated when you enter the destination and shows you the radars that you are going to find. At first it only reported on the DGT’s fixed speed cameras, but thanks to user information, it now also introduces mobile speed cameras.

– Socialdrive: this social network of drivers in real time allows you to report and be informed about speed cameras, controls and other incidents. Its download is completely legal and free.

– Waze: in addition to reporting traffic conditions, speed limits, accidents or road works, this real-time map application is one of the most famous radar detectors with more than 100 million users.

– Coyote: this application allows you to always be aware of all types of radars throughout Europe, whether fixed, mobile, section, traffic light or belt. It also allows you to compare the speed at which you are driving with the maximum allowed and an alert service updated by members of the community.

– Camsam: more than 60,000 fixed speed cameras around the world show this ‘app’ that emits a beep every time it detects a control, while also showing the maximum speed allowed on the road.

– Radarbot: draws on users to notify more than 80,000 radars around the world in real time, even without an internet connection.