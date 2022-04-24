Despite the optimism of President Pedro Bianchi, there are still many edges that the company will have to trim in this new phase.

First, it is necessary to resolve the issue of approval of the judicial reorganization.

Despite a recent approval of the process by 75% of the creditors, the banks Itaú, Santander and Bradesco – which have more than R$ 2 billion in the company’s debentures – did not have their votes counted at the meeting. The reason is that they asked for the extension of the meeting, which took place in July, as they still did not have internal approval.

To speed up the process, Bianchi used a gimmick of the bankruptcy and recovery law that says that if there is no change in the way of paying creditors from previous agreements, they do not need to vote again. “I needed to get on with the process of paying off my labor debts, which are the ones that keep me up the most,” says Bianchi.

The judge in the case has not yet approved the judicial recovery, as the banks are still appealing. “For this reason, our suppliers are still waiting for the process and this means that we have few products on the site”, says Bianchi.

No wonder, the executive and the company still need to regain market confidence. Creditors, suppliers and lawyers heard by the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo confirm that there is a positive sign from the new management of Ricardo Eletro, but the past still generates fears about the business.

“The company is hanging by a thread”, says one of them.

However, Bianchi believes that the strength of the Ricardo Eletro brand can be a great differentiator for this recovery.

In the view of Alberto Serrentino, founder of Varese Retail, which specializes in retail, there is still room for a comeback by the retailer, but it will need a lot of investment to regain space among the giants.

“The brand still has great strength, but it is difficult to have the ambition to become one of the leaders in the sector”, says Serrentino. The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

