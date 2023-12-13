The Fiod tax investigation service arrested two men on Wednesday on suspicion of tax fraud and embezzlement. The two are known as legal advisors to 'sovereigns', a group of people they have been helping for months to avoid paying their taxes. However, according to the Fiod, the pair have disadvantaged both the Tax Authorities and their own customers.
