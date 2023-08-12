Karim Aachboun, the ‘legal adviser’ of Johnny de Mol’s ex, is being prosecuted for forgery and libel after he accused lawyer Sébas Diekstra of assaulting a woman. This is reported by the Public Prosecution Service. It is not yet known when the case will occur.

Aachboun has been suspected of several criminal offenses for some time, including forgery about transgressive behaviour. He was arrested for this in December last year. After spending the night in jail, he was allowed to go home.

Last year, the legal adviser reportedly reported to the police on behalf of an unknown woman about transgressive behavior against lawyer Sébas Diekstra. He is said to have touched a woman once in his time with the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee.

Diekstra then filed a report of slander, because according to Diekstra the report is nonsense. Later, the lawyer also reported forgery because Aachboun submitted notarial documents that, according to Diekstra, cannot be based on the truth. At the beginning of this year, the woman he assisted in the case against Diekstra withdrew her statement to the police.

Case ex Johnny de Mol

The Public Prosecution Service has been investigating Aachboun for some time. That is also another matter. Aachboun reported abuse on behalf of Shima Kaes, Johnny de Mol’s ex, but that came to nothing. In fact, the Public Prosecution Service decided to prosecute Kaes’ legal adviser. Aachboun would have hinted that if the De Mol family paid compensation, no report would be filed.

Tax specialist Karim Aachboun is not a lawyer or jurist, but has been trying to get involved in criminal cases for a number of years as a ‘legal adviser’. On social media, Aachboun regularly lashes out at journalists, among others, who, according to him, would conspire against him to discredit him.

