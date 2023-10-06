a question :

My daughter had a serious accident with a car that she rented from a rental office, and due to the force of the accident, the car was written off, in addition to the resulting violations. My question is, what is the procedure in such a case? Is there any harm to my daughter in such a situation?

The advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, answers by saying:

As for violations, they must be paid by you, and as for the car, the insurance company insured by the rental office covers the accident, whether damage or even in the case of total loss and write-off, of course, unless your daughter’s driving in it is a legal violation, such as driving without a license or the like, because in these cases The insurance company may seek recourse against the person responsible.

It is worth noting that the newspaper had previously presented an investigation into fathers bearing large sums of money resulting from traffic violations that did not belong to them, as they were committed by their children and wives, as well as bearing traffic points on their licenses, and financial compensation for traffic accidents that they did not cause.

The Chief Mufti, Director of the Fatwa Department at the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, Dr. Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Haddad, confirmed, within the subject of the investigation, that the husband is not legally or legally obligated to pay traffic violations committed by his children, wife, or parents, and he is also not obligated to pay accident compensation. Those committed by others, because these things are not expenses, but rather felonies, whether intentional or wrong, that are borne by the one who caused them alone, whether the wife has a job or a housewife.

He added that if he does this on his own behalf out of generosity and kindness, then it is part of his benevolence and loyalty, and he should be thanked for it, but he is not to blame if he does not do it, even if he is rich. Because if he is rich, he may have a point of view, which is not to encourage such violations, because if he pays the costs and compensation for them, his commission will be taken lightly, and this may cause harm to the wife, as she may suffer from these violations, and he will be one of the losers.

