a question :

An inquiry was received from a reader, in which he says:

I filed a lawsuit against a real estate company, in which I demand the return of the amounts I paid to them, in exchange for a residential apartment, but one of the conditions stipulated in the contract is resorting to the arbitration committee, which is asking me for 91 dirhams in fees, while the amount I am asking for is 186 thousand dirhams in addition to the compensation of 50 dirhams. A thousand dirhams.

And he asks about the legality of these fees and who bears them? Note that the second party rejects the arbitration committee as well as the case and did not attend the sessions.

the answer :

Counselor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif replies by saying:

First, as long as there is an agreement to resort to arbitration, this path must be followed because according to this agreement the court is no longer competent, and considering that you are the claimant or the plaintiff filing the lawsuit, you are obligated to pay the fees, and when the judgment is issued in your favor, it will be implemented, including the fees and expenses incurred in the lawsuit.

The fact that the opponent does not attend the arbitration sessions does not mean that he refuses the arbitration.

It also does not mean that the agreement on a three-party arbitration committee and the appointment of each party as an arbitrator means that the fees are distributed. The claimant or the claimant is the one who pays the fees and recovers them with the execution of the judgment.

