a question :

A query came from a reader, saying:

What is the legal procedure in the event that a person’s signature does not match the document attributed to him? Is the charge described as forging a customary document and using it?

the answer :

The advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, answers by saying:

If the opponent presents a forged document, it is challenged for forgery and a request is made to investigate the appeal by matching it. When the forgery is proven, the civil court rules to reject and invalidate this document. According to this ruling, a criminal report will be filed regarding the two incidents of forgery and the use of a forged document until the criminal penalty is imposed and then compensation for any damages resulting from it. that

