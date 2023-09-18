a question :

A query came from a reader, in which he said:

I had a friend who rented a car on my driving license for a month, and the full amount was paid, but he did not return the car after the end of the contract period, and there was communication between him and the office owner, and he extended the period until his violations and the car rental exceeded the amount of 5,000 dirhams, and after a while I contacted the office owner to find out the status of the car, and he informed me that he had not returned the car.

After a while, my friend returned the car to the office, but he did not pay the requested amount, and the owner of the office filed a lawsuit against me, which forced me to pay an amount of 8,000 dirhams, and until now my friend has not paid the amount.

Is there a specific way to recover this amount from this person?

the answer :

The advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, answers by saying:

You have the right to sue this person for what you paid for him, provided that you prove that he was the one who committed these violations through his conversations with the leasing office or any of the violations that may have been committed in his presence, and proving that he was the one who committed them, if any, knowing that your guarantee and approval to rent are on your license. It would have exposed you to legal accountability if there were other legal matters, but thank God, they were rent and financial violations.

