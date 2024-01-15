a question :

An inquiry came from a reader in which he said: I was working for a company and had a company residency, but I left it to join another company. I signed an offer letter with the new company, but after two days of working with them, I want to leave it and not continue with them.

What legal responsibility do I have? What can I do if I want to leave my job after signing the offer letter?

the answer :

The legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, confirmed that as long as an employment contract is not concluded and signed or residency procedures are taken, the relationship between the two parties is governed by the terms and conditions of the job offer in terms of the rights and obligations of each party before the other, including the penal conditions in the event that any party violates the terms of the job offer.



