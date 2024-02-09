a question :

Can the wife’s work be considered a reason for forfeiting her right to alimony?

the answer :

Legal Advisor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif:

Legally and legally, alimony is obligatory for the husband even if the wife works and has an income. I personally had an opinion that was previously presented on more than one occasion, which is that as long as the wife has gone out to work and her work time is deducted from her home time and her husband’s time, then she must bear some obligations, at least her personal expenses. And the expenses of bringing in an additional maid and her salary.





