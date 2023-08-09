a question :

An inquiry was received from a reader who says:

I used to work in one of the private sector establishments, and it was closed recently without receiving my full dues, and I would like to file a labor lawsuit.. Is the testimony of witnesses or the salary slip reliable in proving labor rights.. And are there other means to prove the company’s abuse of my right?

the answer :

Counselor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif replies by saying:

Labor rights are proven according to the original from the reality of the work contract, and when the real rights differ from the work contract, they can be proven by the salary certificate or by any other means, including the company’s by-laws or bylaws, or even by the testimony of witnesses, because labor rights in general can be proven by all methods of proof, especially those that are in the interest of the worker. Not included in the contract.

Likewise, arbitrariness, but we imagine that arbitrariness is not intended by arbitrary dismissal, because it is mentioned that the company was closed, but in general, all labor rights can be proven by all means of proof, including written evidence and witness testimony.

You can send questions and legal inquiries in all aspects of life via e-mail ([email protected])