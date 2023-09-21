a question :

A query came from a reader, in which he said:

I have a wife and only one daughter… My question is, in the event of my death, will my brothers share in the inheritance? Or will the inheritance be purely for my wife and daughter?

the answer :

The advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, answers by saying:

Yes, the brothers have an inheritance in this case, and the details of that are that the wife inherits one-eighth of the husband’s estate by default because there is a descendant of heir, which is the daughter. The daughter inherits half of her father’s estate because there is no male to support her, and the rest of the estate after the wife’s eighth and half of the daughter is the share of the siblings by lineage.

If you are afraid of transferring a share of your inheritance to your siblings, you can transfer what you own during your life to your daughter, your wife, or whoever you want, and you will not be held accountable for that because you have the right to dispose of your money during your lifetime.

