a question :

An inquiry was received from a reader who says:

Is it permissible for the bank to use the guarantee check given to it in return for the loan it gave to the customer even though the customer pays the monthly installments regularly, according to the monthly text messages received from the bank to the customer, and according to him, the customer pays those monthly installments and also according to the agreement stipulated when signing the The papers for obtaining the loan, and what is the solution if the bank uses this check legally (submitting it to the civil court) and also continues to ask the customer to pay the monthly installments while the customer is still paying those installments.

He also asks whether it is permissible for the bank to use a guarantee check previously delivered to it and settled on the borrowed amount, and based on it, and for the same transaction, the financing entity received another check after the settlement.

the answer :

Counselor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif replies by saying:

Concerning the first question about bank loans and security cheques, banks usually do not use security checks or resort to litigation as long as the customer is committed to paying, as you say, but if the bank presented the check or filed a lawsuit despite the commitment to pay the installments on time, evidence is presented stating the monthly payment and non-violence of obligations The court often delegates an expert to explain this, and the court will rule in the light of the results of the expert’s report.

As for your inquiry regarding the use of a security check despite the settlement of the transaction for which the check was issued as security, you can register a substantive enforcement dispute and in this case you must prove that the check is a security check and the reasons for not refunding the check despite the settlement of its transaction. Even with regard to the second check, it must be proven that it was issued as a security and not for entitlement And when this is proven, the executive procedures issued in the check execution file are cancelled.

