a question :

I live in a rented room and hall, and the building owner insists on raising the rent by an exaggerated amount, in violation of the law. What is the solution?

the answer :

Legal Advisor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif: If the landlord does not adhere to the established legal procedures and insists on increasing the rent excessively, the tenant must apply to the relevant rental committee and deposit checks for the value of the rent on the landlord and notify him through the committee of drawing up the lease contract. The landlord may not increase the rent except with the agreement of both parties. In the event of failure to agree, the landlord must notify the tenant of this ninety (90) days before the end of the contract, taking into account the prescribed increase limits.

