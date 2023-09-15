a question :

I am divorced and my daughter is now in high school, and the father canceled her residency a few months ago, and when I wanted to issue a residency permit for her under my sponsorship, she refused my treatment, because I do not have a no-objection from the father who refuses to grant it.. and the judge refuses to transfer the file to me to be her sponsor.. and I fear losing the school year. On it…what should I do?



the answer :

The advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, answers by saying:

As long as there is a legal execution file, you submit a request to the execution judge to oblige the father to amend the daughter’s status in the country and issue her a residency under his sponsorship and renew it periodically. In the event of non-compliance, he will be fined a daily fine until the judge’s decision is implemented, and he will be charged all the fines resulting from canceling the residency and not amending the status until implementation is complete.

