A question came from a reader in which she said:

I divorced my husband orally after problems and disagreements between us. I have had a daughter with him, but the problem is that he refuses to give me a divorce document until now and does not give me alimony. What legal measures must I take to obtain my rights as a divorced woman and the rights of my children and those resulting from divorce?

the answer :

Legal Advisor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif:

You must file a lawsuit to prove a divorce and prove it with witnesses. In all cases, you demand your expenses for the past year, because anything that exceeds a year will not be heard by the court if the ex-husband pays that. You also demand alimony for the daughter for the two years that he did not spend on her, and you can ask for all your rights and the rights of the woman in custody. After the court awards you custody.

You can send your inquiries to email:

[email protected]