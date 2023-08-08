a question:

A reader received an inquiry in which he says: I am the father of a 5-year-old little boy and his sponsor, and I have finally lost my job, and I will have to leave and return to my home country, but the problem is that my divorcee has full custody and resides under her own visa in the country, noting that I pay monthly alimony for the child and housing annually to her despite the restrictions she places on my ability to see my child since the divorce through the vision center.

So what are my obligations in terms of sponsoring my child’s visa considering that I will soon have to cancel his visa? Is there any legal possibility for me to regain custody of my child and forcing the nanny to travel to the mother’s country as we both hold the same nationality, so that I can meet her needs in our country? From a private house and his expense?

the answer :

Counselor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif answers by saying: It is decided that in the event of cancellation of your residence, the residence of your sponsor, who is your child, must be canceled with the obligation to adjust his status within a month. Since you will leave the country, the child’s sponsorship must be transferred to his mother as long as she has a special visa that enables her to sponsor him. To see and request the transfer of residency and custody to your country, you can do so through your legal agent in the country.

You can send questions and legal inquiries in all aspects of life via e-mail ([email protected])