The Secretary General of the Government, Santiago de la Peña, highlighted that there are various legal actions that can be used to reverse the judicial reform, explaining that yesterday the President of the Mexican Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, promulgated the judicial reform.

“On September 15, the president promulgated the judicial reform, and this reform was even published in the Official Gazette of the Federation. There are some legal actions that have been published by some bodies to reverse it, however, we will have to wait and see if these people and organizations decide to go ahead with the legal actions to which they are entitled,” explained Secretary de la Peña.

Likewise, de la Peña emphasized that the process of constitutional reform not only goes through the Chamber of Deputies and Senators, but also has to be endorsed by a specific number of state legislatures, explaining that the state of Chihuahua received a suspension from a district judge, which is why it cannot be considered to approve or not the constitutional reform.

It is worth mentioning that in recent days the city has seen various protests against judicial reform, with workers, students, activists and members of civil organizations protesting under the Angel of Independence, in what they consider to be an attack by the federal government against the judiciary.

During these protests, demonstrators have denounced that with the reform to the Judicial Branch, which puts the positions of magistrates, ministers and judges to a direct vote through a list that Morena and López Obrador will propose, justice will be politicized and power will be concentrated again in the President in office, in addition to destroying the judicial career, since academic merit is removed.