In extreme cases, the Rammstein concerts on July 6 and 7 in the Stadspark in Groningen will not take place. The Nature Conservation Watch Foundation is taking legal action because, to its surprise, the municipality has granted a one-off exemption for raising the noise level to 103 decibels. Disgraceful and dangerous, says secretary Geert Starre. “Due to the arrangement of the loudspeakers, visitors will suffer hearing damage even with earplugs.”

