The Legacy of Kain is loved by many and many would like to see the return of the saga: one of them is the voice actor of Clive Rosfield from Final Fantasy 16Ben Starr.
The actor participated in SlayStation: The Crystal Ball in London, England, a monthly video game-inspired drag show that has its latest show centered around the Final Fantasy series. The Clive actor took to the stage for an interview with hosts Loose Willis and Miss Terry Box.
Starr was asked which character from another video game series he would like to play. He replied by quoting Soul Reaver’s Raziellater confirming to IGN USA that if the role were to be available in a remake, remaster or new chapter in the series, he would like to be in contention.
Legacy of Kain, who would develop it?
There Legacy of Kain series belonged to Final Fantasy publisher Square Enix, which could have made it easier for Starr to land the role, but the rights were bought by Embracer in 2022.
We also recall that last year Crystal Dynamics published a survey asking fans if they would like to see another Legacy of Kain game, asking in particular if they would prefer a remake, a remaster, a reboot or a sequel. The hope therefore is that something is in motion and that a new game will arrive in the future.
#Legacy #Kain #voice #actor #Clive #Final #Fantasy #work #game
Leave a Reply