The Legacy of Kain is loved by many and many would like to see the return of the saga: one of them is the voice actor of Clive Rosfield from Final Fantasy 16Ben Starr.

The actor participated in SlayStation: The Crystal Ball in London, England, a monthly video game-inspired drag show that has its latest show centered around the Final Fantasy series. The Clive actor took to the stage for an interview with hosts Loose Willis and Miss Terry Box.

Starr was asked which character from another video game series he would like to play. He replied by quoting Soul Reaver’s Raziellater confirming to IGN USA that if the role were to be available in a remake, remaster or new chapter in the series, he would like to be in contention.