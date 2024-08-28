The Legacy of Kain series has been on hold for years, with many clamoring for remastered editions of at least Soul Reaver. There is interest in the series, as demonstrated by the fact that the Kickstarter campaign for the prequel comic Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver – The Dead Shall Rise has passed the million dollars .

And a new game?

Crystal Dynamics, the studio that currently owns the series, celebrated the figure on X, writing: “It’s more than a milestone, it’s a testament to the strength of this community.”

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver – The Dead Shall Rise was announced several months ago with the promise for readers to discover an unpublished story that will reveal events set between Blood Omen and Soul Reaver. In short, Raziel’s origins and his meeting with Kain will be told.

If you are interested in supporting the project, you still have time. At the end of the Kickstarter campaign there are about two weeks left.

The comic will be available in three variants:

Standard Hardcover Edition – 140-page graphic novel with main cover by Dave Rapoza.

– 140-page graphic novel with main cover by Dave Rapoza. Limited Edition (500) – 140-page graphic novel with cover by Matthew Therrien.

(500) – 140-page graphic novel with cover by Matthew Therrien. Deluxe Signed Edition w/Slipcase – 150+ page signed graphic novel with an exclusive Aaron Lovett cover, slipcase, concept art, maps, a limited print, a foreword/afterword, and your name included in the acknowledgements section of the book.

Many are hoping that the success of Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver – The Dead Shall Rise lead to the creation of a new chapter in the video game seriesWe’ll see.