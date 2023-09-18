Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver was removed from sale in anticipation of the arrival of a big updatewhich should introduce some modern features to the game.
On the GOG page of Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver we can read: “Square Enix has temporarily removed this title from sale to work on some important updates. Please check back soon!”, that is, “Square Enix has temporarily removed the game from sale to work on some updates important. Come back and check soon!”
Aside from the fact that Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver is no longer from Square Enix, but from Crystal Dinamics / Embracer Group, the nature of these updates is not clarified in the short warning message. Searching on GOG, however, you will find some more precise indications.
The latest update
On September 13, 2023 the game was updated, after years of silence. There official release note it is definitely indicative of what the objective of the new features introduced is (spoiler: making the game compatible with modern PCs and adding several features). Let’s read it:
- Added support for Windows 10 and 11
- Added support for widescreen resolutions (including HD, FHD, 2K, 4K, 8K)
- Added support for windowed mode, anti-aliasing, anisotropic filtering and integer scaling
- Added support for higher framerate (60fps)
- Fixed video playback issues
- Removed scanlines from videos
- Added full support for controllers (including Sony DualSense, Sony DualShock 4, Microsoft Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Xbox One X/S, Microsoft Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch Pro)
- Fixed registry virtualization issues
- Fixed audio mixer issues
- Added support for cloud saves
Why this update? The suspicion is that Crystal Dinamics wants to try to revitalize the series in some way, in anticipation of a new chapter. Note that all other chapters are still on sale, including the first Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain.
