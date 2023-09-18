Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver was removed from sale in anticipation of the arrival of a big updatewhich should introduce some modern features to the game.

On the GOG page of Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver we can read: “Square Enix has temporarily removed this title from sale to work on some important updates. Please check back soon!”, that is, “Square Enix has temporarily removed the game from sale to work on some updates important. Come back and check soon!”

Aside from the fact that Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver is no longer from Square Enix, but from Crystal Dinamics / Embracer Group, the nature of these updates is not clarified in the short warning message. Searching on GOG, however, you will find some more precise indications.