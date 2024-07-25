The community has been waiting for a return of Legacy of Kain and in particular Soul Reaver for years now, and the discovery made by some users at San Diego Comic Con could significantly raise hopes: some visitors to the showfloor have in fact identified the title Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver I & II Remasteredassociated with some figurines related to the series.

The context here seems to be different, but what is surprising is the wording used to catalogue the products in question: in the showcase present at the fair, the figurines are represented with an identification tag that links them to Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver I & II Remastered, with an official title and the logo Crystal Dynamics in addition.

Although the issue at the moment concerns action figures or similar, the fact that such a title exists, with registered graphics and the brand of the development team linked to it, suggests that there is also a new video game in the works behind it, which could be a remastered collection of the two chapters of Soul Reaver, based on the visible name.