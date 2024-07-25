The community has been waiting for a return of Legacy of Kain and in particular Soul Reaver for years now, and the discovery made by some users at San Diego Comic Con could significantly raise hopes: some visitors to the showfloor have in fact identified the title Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver I & II Remasteredassociated with some figurines related to the series.
The context here seems to be different, but what is surprising is the wording used to catalogue the products in question: in the showcase present at the fair, the figurines are represented with an identification tag that links them to Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver I & II Remastered, with an official title and the logo Crystal Dynamics in addition.
Although the issue at the moment concerns action figures or similar, the fact that such a title exists, with registered graphics and the brand of the development team linked to it, suggests that there is also a new video game in the works behind it, which could be a remastered collection of the two chapters of Soul Reaver, based on the visible name.
Are the remasters finally coming?
The new one was also recently presented comic book Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver: The Dead Shall Rise, within what appears to be a general relaunch of the brand, but in this case the situation seems a little different.
The photos and videos appear to be authentic, and a tag like that, with graphics constructed like that, definitely looks official.
This suggests that Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver I & II Remastered is in development and could be released soon, with a merchandise line already ready before the main product is announced, it seems.
At the moment we still take it all as a rumor, but in this case there seems to be something much more substantial than a simple supposition, since this discovery represents an important clue about a possible return of the video game series. At this point, we await any developments on the matter.
