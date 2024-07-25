Crystal Dynamics’ beloved dark fantasy action-adventure series Legacy of Kain could be poised to receive the remaster treatment, if newly sighted branding at Comic-Con is to be believed.

As spotted by a user on Reseteralogos for an unannounced “Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered” were included on display plaques accompanying statues of game characters Kain and Raziel at this week’s Comic-Con San Diego show.

A Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver graphic novel prequel, The Dead Shall Rise, was recently announced by Dark Horse Comics, and GameSpot has now received confirmation from the publisher’s VP of product development and sales that this is due to release in August.

Digital Foundry Retro: Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver.Watch on YouTube

Given the Dark Horse logo also appears on the (now removed) Comic-Con plaques, it’s hard not to speculate the graphic novel and remaster might arrive in tandem – particularly as the first Soul Reaver game is 25 years old on 16th August this year.

Hints that Crystal Dynamics might be considering a Legacy of Kain revival first surfaced in 2022, when the developer sent out a survey asking if recipients would be interested in seeing the series – which spanned five titles between 1996 and 2003 – make a comeback.

Over 100,000 people responded positively, to which Crystal Dynamics CEO Phil Rogers replied, “Rest assured, we hear you loudly and clearly, and we’ll continue to update you on the ‘what if’ possibilities ahead for Legacy of Kain in the future. ” Since then, parent company Embracer has embarked on a devastating program of layoffs and project cancellations, making a Legacy of Kain revival seem unlikely – but here we are now.

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 were written and directed by Amy Hennig – perhaps best known as the creative director on Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series – and the series celebrated its 20th anniversary back in 2019. If you’re curious to learn more, Eurogamer’s former editor-in-chief Wesley Yin-Poole recalled why the series was so brilliant at the time.