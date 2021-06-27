According to a new rumor, by the end of the year it could be announced theremastered edition of the saga Legacy of Kain. The rumor was picked up by the insider Special Nick and apparently comes from the same source that told him about the Quake series reboot.

According to what was reported, Legacy of Kain Remastered it could be announced at GamesCom or Tokyo Game Show 2021. Of course we are talking about rumors, so they must be taken with a grain of salt. The hypothesis of a reboot of the vampire Kain saga has circulated several times in recent years, but the only project that has materialized in this regard was an online action that had a very short life, so much so that it does not even deserve mention.

It should be noted that in reality the rumor does not clarify what we are talking about, that is, if the first Legacy of Kain will also be remastered or if only the chapters from Soul Reaver onwards will be resumed.

What is Special Nick’s credibility? Recently our has reported various information that turned out to be accurate, such as the arrival of Hades on the Xbox Game Pass or the one on the Starfield video. Pending verification, the unveiling of the Ghost of Ikishima expansion for Ghost of Tsushima and now this.