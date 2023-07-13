A fortune of 80 million dollars, the equivalent of 72 million euros

It has now been almost five years since Aretha Franklinthe “Queen of Soul”, one of the most powerful voices in this musical genre, passed away in Detroit at the age of 76 on August 16, 2018.

Aretha has had one of the most talented musical careers with a large following of fans, which have allowed her to amass a fortune equal to 80 million dollars, the equivalent of 72 million euros. And in the five years that have passed, this legacy has never had any recipient. A real will has never been found, formalized and worthy of the name.

Now however, according to some international newspapers, after five years of legal battle and two days of trial, “the courts acknowledged in a hearing that lasted just an hour that that goes back to 2014found under the cushions of a sofa, 4 pages in all, is the valid one” rejecting the validity of another document dating back to 2010, as the Paìs of Madrid writes.

The ‘voice of soul’ fathered four children from (at least) three different relationships – Clarence Franklin, the eldest, Edward Franklin, Kecalf Franklin and TedWhite Jr. – and after the death of the mother conflicts arose, but the second and fourth son, Edward, aged 66, and Kecalf, aged 53, always maintained the validity and the originality of the 2014 will, the one found under the cushions of a sofa written in a spiral notebook. They are now the real winners of this ruling.

