Legacy is not dead, but will be released next month, at least according to what Peter Molyneux declared in an interview with Games Industry. We are talking about the NFT-based game, which completely disappeared from the radar after the announcement, also considering the public’s lack of interest in this technology.
In short, despite the collapse of the NFT market, Legacy will arrive on the market. Molyneux did not provide details on the matter and did not talk specifically about what we can expect from the game. He probably couldn’t avoid the launch, due to early land sales.
Molyneux’s projects
In the same interview, Molyneux was more talkative about the other projects of his company, 22Cans, currently made up of 23 developers. Despite the small number, there are four projects at stake, including MOAT, a still mysterious title that should be set in Albion, the same universe as Fable (in this case let’s imagine that it is a collateral project created in collaboration with Microsoft, which owns the intellectual property).
Molyneux also spoke about the renewed success of Godus, which was decidedly unexpected, as well as many other topics regarding his long career.
