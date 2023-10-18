Legacy is not dead, but will be released next month, at least according to what Peter Molyneux declared in an interview with Games Industry. We are talking about the NFT-based game, which completely disappeared from the radar after the announcement, also considering the public’s lack of interest in this technology.

In short, despite the collapse of the NFT market, Legacy will arrive on the market. Molyneux did not provide details on the matter and did not talk specifically about what we can expect from the game. He probably couldn’t avoid the launch, due to early land sales.