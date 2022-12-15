Legacy Agnelli, the haste of John and Lapo to extend the “December”

The controversial inheritance family billionaire Lambs register a new one twist which gives news hopes to overturn all the fates of the affair in court to Margherita pizzathe mother of John, Lapo And Geneva that she had been excluded from everything after the lawyer’s death Gianni Agnelli. In the middle – we read in the Corriere della Sera – the notary von Grünigen, as executor of Marella. Now it is inheritance manager (appointed by the Municipality of Luenen) “until the outcome of the dispute”. That means it is all frozen: the division of assets has not yet been carried out. Margherita’s children asked for one to be admitted forgery lawsuit for that will, but the request was rejected.

Perhaps for this – continues the Corriere – the three brothers few weeks ago before another notary have resolved to extend of 10 years the term of theirs personal company (December). In the Turin proceeding on the family feud, meanwhile, the papers of the Swiss notary Urs von Grünigen, executor of Marella Caracciolo, emerge, grandmother of the Elkanns. What does it say in the papers deposited in Turin? And it judicial confrontation between mother and children is disconnected from December? Why extend to 2060 a safe, among the richest and most powerful in Europewhich expired in 2050? All questions still unanswered, but they register maneuvers on both sides in heart of the empire.

