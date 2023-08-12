Legacies | The taxman attacks inheritances in Finland early on – This is how taxation differs from other countries

In Finland, the taxman gets a slice of relatively small inheritances and gifts, according to an OECD research report.

in Finland In an international comparison, the taxman gets an early slice of inheritances, according to a research report by the OECD organization of industrialized countries.

In its report published in May 2021, the organization compared the inheritance and gift taxation of more than 20 industrialized countries. Based on the comparison, Finland has the second lowest tax-free inheritance limit for Matali’s child after Belgium.

In Finland, inheritances are tax-free up to 20,000 euros. In Belgium, the limit is 15,000 euros. Comparing the systems of different countries is always difficult, but the tax-free inheritances in Finland and Belgium are, for example, really low compared to the United States, because inheritances left to children are tax-free there up to more than 10 million euros.

of the OECD the report reminds us that, for example, there are big differences in inheritance tax systems between different countries. However, according to the report, it is clear that countries differ significantly in terms of how much wealth can be passed on tax-free to future generations.

“The tax exemption limits favor close relatives, but they differ significantly between different countries,” the report says.

“There are also significant differences between countries in the taxation rate. Most countries have progressive taxation, but about a third of countries use a flat tax. Tax rates vary greatly.”

Also the tax treatment of gifts differs from country to country. Even for them, the country-specific system differences are so great that a gap-free comparison is not possible.

However, according to the report, taxation often favors early inheritances, i.e. from a tax point of view, it often makes more sense to transfer wealth to future generations when the person leaving the wealth is still alive.

For example, in Finland, a tax-free donation worth less than 5,000 euros can be made to the same person every 3 years. The limit is the same for everyone, i.e. family relationship does not determine the limit.

In Finland, the taxman intervenes with a low threshold, for example, in gifts left for a child. For example, in Denmark, gifts left to a child are tax-free up to around 9,000 euros.

The comparison of gift taxation is complicated by the fact that the systems of different countries differ in terms of how often gifts can be given tax-free. For example, in Finland the limit is three years, in Denmark one and in France 15 years.

In Italy, gifts given to a child are taxable only when their calculated value exceeds the limit of one million euros.

Inheritance taxes came into the public debate on Tuesday, when the Kalevi Sorsa foundation, a think tank close to the Sdp, published a report on inheritance tax his report. According to the report, waiving the inheritance and gift tax would benefit the wealthiest Finns the most, who would have no need to sell inherited property for a long time, at least completely.

Petteri Orpon The (kok) government would like to see a transition to the so-called Swedish model regarding inheritance taxation in Finland, where inheritance and gift tax would be replaced by a more extensive taxation of profit on the transfer of inherited property. The tax would only be paid when the property is sold.

Process manager of the Bank of Finland Essi Eerola told STT that he thought it might be possible to consider whether the lower limit of 20,000 euros could be slightly higher.

Eerola points out to HS that the international comparison of inheritance taxation is made difficult, for example, by the fact that, for example, the lower limit of tax-free inheritances is only one thing that affects the tension and targeting of inheritance taxation.

in Finland the taxman gets a slice in the international comparison for small inheritances and gifts, but inheritance taxation in Finland is nowhere near the strictest in the world.

For example, in Japan, the inheritance tax paid by a child can reach up to 55% of the value of the inheritance. In Finland, the inheritance tax for the child of the bequeather is a maximum of 19 percent.

Along with Japan, South Korea is one of the countries that tax large inheritances from children the most. HS reported at the end of June that the Lee family, which controls the South Korean Samsung, had to take out a large loan due to inheritance tax. According to the news agency Bloomberg, at that time the family took out around 2.8 billion euros in loans against the shares they owned.

Heir to Samsung Lee Jae-yong that is, Jay Y. Lee and his family inherited the long-time patriarch of Samsung who died in 2020 Lee Kun-hee.

Lee and his family announced in 2021 that they plan to pay about €8.4 billion in inheritance tax in six installments over five years. The Lee family’s inheritance tax is estimated to be the largest in the world.