Lega, Zaia on Meloni: “Positive debut. Consistent and operational”

Luca Zaia sends a clear message to the government Melons on augersintended to make noise inside the majority. The governor of the Veneto is very tough on the executive’s choice to resume drilling in Adriatic sea. “In the referendum of 2016, – explains Zaia to Corriere della Sera – I had supported the no to drills, like almost 86% of Venetians and Italians. And today, confirming that no is not just a question of consistency. I am referring to a fact that is there for all to see. Outcome of subsidence – lo sinking of land and gods seabed – following the drilling of the 1950s, they were massive and devastating. There are areas where the bottom has dipped by four meterswith a progression of subsidence even today inexorable “.

“Ours – continues Zaia al Corriere – is not a position environmentalist and even less ideological. To say: we are in favor of regasifiers and I can tell you that we are ready to increase the capacity of what is already there. I fully understand the government’s concern. However there is place and place. Among other things, the new drilling may not give us results for three or four years and it would also be a problem for the tourism in Veneto“. Positive judgment on the first steps of the new government.” Giorgia Melons it is proving to be coherent and operational. Of course: in front of us we have some challengeseven as the center-right, which they probably are similar to those of after the warwe are facing one reconstruction. But I think that the conditions to do well are all there, and the Prime Minister seems to me absolutely on the spot “.

