Lega, Zaia will not be on the list: “The party has never asked me”

The political elections are getting closer and closer and for the leader of parties it is time to fill in the lists of the candidates. In recent days, several voices have followed one another that hypothesized one candidacy by the Northern governors for the League. However, one of the parties concerned categorically denies this possibility. “I reiterate it definitively: – explains the governor Luca Zaia alla Stampa – I am not a candidate in the elections of 25 September nor, in case of affirmation of the center rightI will have some part in the new government. I will stay in Veneto, until the end of the mandate that the citizens have entrusted to me. Personally I have not received any pressure from the party and, in any case, leaving Veneto three years after the end of the mandate is not part of my institutional vision. Besides, I have In the dockyard some projects from wow effect and I will not abandon them to pursue imaginary armchairs“.

“The center right – continues Zaia to the Press – must change skin compared to thirty years ago, I expect it to be more inclusive and attentive to changes, free from inferiority complexes on the cultural side and by taboo in the field of rightsnew family and sexuality. I say it another way: homosexuality it is not a pathology, homophobia, on the other hand, does. A question of freedom and respect, who does not understand it is out of history and offers opponents the opportunity to strike up ideological battles, perhaps with diversionary purposes. Premier melons? First we need to win the elections, then we will see who will make the premier. It seems to be understood that the party capable of garnering greater support will express it, but the assignment of the post falls within the competence of the President of the Republic. We will see, we will see“.

