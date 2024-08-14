“The principles remain the same and I fight for them; I represent the League in the European Parliament”

“I am a deputy elected on the Lega party lists because with the Lega we share the same principles and ideals that are based on security, sovereignty, identity, meritocracy and real growth of the country that cannot continue to follow the trail of green follies that are useless from an ecological point of view and counterproductive for our economy”. Roberto Vannaccigeneral and MEP of the Carroccio, thus answers the question of Affaritaliani.it whether it is true that he is thinking of founding his own party.

“The world on the contrary is the cultural association that promotes my ideas and my requests, if it will transform itself into a political association it will do so because it follows my own evolution that from General saw me become a writer and then a politician. The principles remain the same and I fight for them; I represent the League in the European Parliament. I appreciate the multitude of people that continues to grow and gather around me and the principles that I represent and I continue to work for the good of our country, for the future of our children and for the timeless identity of our homeland”, explains Vannacci.

“Despite the discord that the left and beyond are trying to create Between me and Salvini and between me and the League everything is going swimminglypopularity and support are growing, my motivation is ever stronger and the wave of consensus from the European elections is increasing its strength and its extension. This scares many… They should come to terms with it”, concludes Vannacci.