The former leader of the Northern League: “It was a mistake not to occupy Forza Italia's space”

Umberto Bossi doesn't like Matteo Salvini's new League, in fact he describes it as “the least successful copy of Fratelli d'Italia”. This was reported by Corriere della Sera, according to which the former leader of the Northern League expressed his opinions to around thirty people: “first-time traveling companions, some local representatives, former ministers and former parliamentarians. It is not a convivial occasion , we need to discuss the political association they have been working on for some time, with discretion, to avoid giving even the impression of a group engaged in some unrealistic splinter operation”, explains Francesco Verderami.

As Corriere della Sera explains, Bossi is “clear in his analyses. And even if his physique is no longer what it used to be, he still gets really bad.” And he always shows off his colorful language, which he uses to talk about Matteo Salvini and his political line: «He made the League become a far-right party, just as Giorgia Meloni, who has the symbol of the Flame, is in government. But between the copy and the original, who do you want people to vote for?”

It still reads: “The fact is that Salvini doesn't answer his phone.” explains one of the witnesses at the meeting: «I don't know how long it's been since you've seen him. Every now and then Giancarlo Giorgetti comes to visit him. The governor of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, was also there. But the secretary…”