Lega, Tosi's takeover bid and assist to Tajani. The moves against Salvini

There League is increasingly in difficulty and in sight of European there are political maneuvers around the Carroccio. The abandonments from the party of Salvini towards Forza Italia are increasingly numerous and the leader of the operation to create a new political group, a sort of branch of FI, – we read in Repubblica – is precisely a former Northern League member with a poisoned tooth, Flavio Tosi. The idea is to unite the old one North leaguecross it with today's Forza Italia, to obtain “Go North“. It is not a suggestion but something more, that is, a kind of takeover bid by Antonio Tajani's partyin search of Northern votes in free exit from Matteo's Salvini.

Tosideputy, is a Forzista plenipotentiary in the North-East and FI in the European elections – continues Repubblica – is running to have one vote more than the League. To do this we need to occupy the prairies left undefended by Salvini nationalist and far right, i.e. the world of small and medium-sized businesses from the North fed up with the irrelevance of the Northern League in Europe. In the running for Brussels – reports Repubblica – there are several important exes: from Roberto Cotawho was president of Piedmont, to Stefania Zambellioutgoing European parliamentarian, passing through Marco Reguzzonigroup leader in the Chamber until 2012.