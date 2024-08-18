“On the left, there have been dramas and divisions on citizenship, so the centre-right should avoid giving support to a left that wants to erase borders on immigration”

“The issue of citizenship in recent years has always divided and torn apart only the Italian left, an ideological and pro-immigration left, which in all the years of government has never had the courage and strength to change the law granting citizenship status”. This is what he states to Affaritaliani.it the Undersecretary of the Interior of the League Nicholas Molteni. “How, despite the proclamations, it has never changed the Bossi/Fini law or abolished the crime of illegal immigration. Dramas and divisions have occurred on the left regarding citizenship, so the centre-right should avoid giving support to a left that wants to erase borders on immigration, open up to unlimited and indiscriminate reception, abolish the crime of illegal immigration, support and favor foreign NGOs”.

“On the left there is only confusion and ideology on citizenship and there are at least 4 different proposals: the pure ius soli, the tempered ius soli, the ius scholae with 1 school cycle, and the ius cultura. On the left they talk about ius soli, instead the Government of center-right claims the results in the fight against illegal immigration. An important success that is consolidated”, underlines Molteni.

“Numbers that mark a clear reversal of the trend compared to 2023, landings decreased by 62%, and repatriations increased by 20%, data that confirm that the strategies adopted with the Piantedosi immigration decrees and the agreements with Libya and Tunisia they are working. I repeat, the League has blocked the ius soli and the various declinations of ius soli masked with the Draghi Government, now it will block any other coups”.

“The easy and fast, extended and extensive citizenship that the left wants risks being the crowbar to attract new irregular immigration and unqualified. Those who say that citizenship is a tool for integration are wrong, because citizenship is instead the outcome of a path of integration, a status from which rights derive. Those who say that the law on citizenship must be changed because the current one limits the rights of foreign minors born in Italy to foreign parents are lying”.

“No discrimination for foreign minors who rightfully enjoy the same rights and protections as my daughter who is 8 years old, that is, education, school, assistance, health, everything is foreseen and guaranteed thanks to the principle of residency. With the ius soli we would have not only the principle of automatism that would deny the will of the individual, but the paradox of having Italian children with foreign parents, in a logic of inequality.. The only right connected to citizenship is in fact the right to vote actively and passively, I suspect that the Left is not looking for rights to protect but for presumed votes to win”, concludes the Undersecretary of the Interior Molteni.

Read also/ Meloni (Arianna) investigated. Shocking rumor. The accusation? The usual “influence peddling” – Affaritaliani.it