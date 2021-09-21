“A trauma in the government or a trauma in the League. Or both “, this – according to the president of the Identità e Libertà group at the European Parliament, Marco Zanni – the epilogue of the crisis that the Carroccio is going through, whose last act was consummated last week, with the exit of the MEP Francesca Donato.

The exponent of the League in Brussels did not swallow Matteo Salvini’s reverse on the Green Pass, after Monday 13 September Giancarlo Giorgetti announced its extension to all workers, contradicting the will of the secretary and the “No Vax Of the party, of which Donato was a supporter. But it was the conference on “alternative treatments” (pesticides and licorice) for Covid, organized by Senator Roberta Ferrero at Palazzo Madama, that kicked off Donato’s escape, who had been invited but to which the group leader in the Romeo Chamber had ordered not to participate, to ease media pressure on the meeting.

Hence the outburst and doubts about his stay shared with colleagues in Brussels, Marco Zanni and the head of delegation Marco Campomenosi, of which Salvini becomes aware. “Zanni and Campomenosi told me about your meeting – writes the secretary to Donato on Whatsapp – But last week you didn’t write me that the last thing you wanted to do was harm me?”. “I don’t feel like keeping quiet and watching,” replies the MEP. To report the messages the newspaper Republic, which also revealed another exchange.

On the day of the Council of Ministers on the Green Pass, Donato wrote to Zanni, speaking in code: “Sorry Marco, but who is in the control room for the League?”. “GG ​​(Giancarlo Giorgetti, ed)”, replies the Northern League. “He never misses an opportunity to prove that MS (Salvini, ed) no longer counts for anything”, Donato observes. “That’s the way it is now, Draghi decides, he doesn’t object and off we go. It will not last long, you will see that something will happen ”, replies Zanni, an iron Salvinian who comes to wish for a split in order to put an end to the wear and tear.

“The important thing is that there is an event that pulls MS out of the quagmire. And if it is a split in the party, all the better ”, he says, sure that the secretary will win, because he“ has the votes ”. But the Northern League would be happy to be in a Salvinian party “even at five percent”, he clarifies in chat. Further proof of the increasingly lacerating crisis that the Carroccio is going through.