Salvini is very clear: “The Italians who choose the League will never choose another mandate for Ursula von der Leyen with the socialists”





The rally was held yesterday in Rome, “The Wind of Change”, organized by the “Identity and Democracy” group of the European Parliament, led by the League.

A success with the public and ideas with the Trumpian Vivek Ramaswamy present as an interested guest. To lead Marco Zanni.

Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti was also on stage and said:

«Politics is about deciding. This old Europe is a subject that claims to be political but is not capable of deciding.”

We talk about “world in reverse”, of woke ideology, of gender ideology. We take stock of the situation and reiterate some key concepts:

“The literal interpretation of the Koran is incompatible with our freedoms and our democracies,” says Matteo Salvini.

This is a concept that in a normal world would be obvious but it is worth reiterating.

There is the video – message of Marine Le Pen who explicitly asks Giorgia Meloni if ​​she supports von der Leyen's second mandate.

“You owe the truth to the Italians, you must say what you will do”, thus the French leader towards Giorgia Meloni.

Salvinifor his part, holds the matter and reiterates that:

“The Italians who choose the League will never choose another mandate for Ursula von der Leyen with the socialists.”

On Russia the leader of the League says:

“It is clear that we know distinguish between aggressor and attacked, I specify this for the Italian press”. The reference is to the delegitimization campaign that has been ongoing for months.

An extremely important point of his speech was the one in which he defined Macron as a “warmonger” dangerous for Peace.

And in fact his proposal to send French, European soldiers to Ukraine is not only foolish but very dangerous in a world on the brink of Third World warwith Putin explicitly threatening the use of nuclear weapons.

The Frenchman is no stranger to these tavern outings but it is true that lately he has been using them with more cynicism to achieve his own small political goals in view of the next European elections in June.

And then Salvini puts a point of clarity on what politics is and what friendship is:

“I'm not saying this for the Italian government. They are trying to divide us, but they won't succeed. In Giorgia Meloni I found not just an ally, but a friend. Of course, even among friends every now and then there are different points of view…”.

And in fact it is so. The purely proportional law of the European elections does not allow anything else and generates competition between all parties. The difference is that the centre-right will then return to being cohesive while the centre-left will continue the usual quarrelsomeness that has always distinguished and characterized it.

At the end of the event the deputy prime minister posted a video of the gathering on Facebook, writing:

“In 77 days there will be a referendumbetween past and future, between precariousness and work, between freedom of thought and who says what one should think.

A Europe based on gags is not ours Europe.

We care about a continent born to defend peace and bring progress and growth back to the center.

You can spy on us and dossier us, but you will never stop our desire for Freedom.

Full speed ahead”.