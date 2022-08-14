Doubts in the League over Bossi’s re-nomination

Umberto Bossi ready to apply. La Stampa writes it, according to which the senatur quoted Roosevelt. “Roosevelt won World War II in a wheelchair, “he told the loyalists.” By comparison, what is a wheelchair ride to Rome, once a thief, where he first arrived in 1987? Tenth legislature, Goria government, majority: DC, Psi, Psdi, Pri, Pli. Parties whose names remain as gurgles of nostalgia. The League is the only party that still exists “.

“If Umberto wanted, there will always be a place on the list for him” assured Salvini a few days ago, “knowing that among the new recruits there is a hunger for seats and therefore there are those who hope that Bossi can also leave after all these years “adds La Stampa. “Yes, that Bossi would like to reapply, but he doesn’t want to be the one to ask. The colonels say bluntly that no one would dare to keep him out. “

Dissolution for mafia, the League: “Only the colluding person decays”

Il Fatto Quotidiano, on the other hand, focuses on a detail of the League’s program. “The proposal can be found on page 15 (out of 202) of the Carroccio program, under the heading“ anti-mafia ”, writes Il Fatto.”After a series of promises to increase the staff of the police, trace the financial flows, hit the Nigerian mafia and eco-mafias, there is a proposal on the municipalities dissolved for mafia “. According to the newspaper directed by Marco Travaglio, “the League proposes that the municipality not be dissolved but the single colluding person, whether he is a councilor or an official, should lapse”.

