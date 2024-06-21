Lega, Siri towards dismissal: after three years of “mud” for alleged illicit financing

“Armando Siri he has not committed any offence”. This was established by the judges of the Milan Prosecutor’s Office, who requested the dismissal of the “illicit financing” case. The former Northern League undersecretary had ended up in the storm in 2021 for these accusations.

But after three years of investigations it was discovered that Siri he had not committed any crime of illicit financing of parties and submission of unfaithful declarations. At the center of the proceeding, as emerged from the conclusion of the investigation, were two cases of illicit financing.

One relating to two suspicious mortgages (one for 750 thousand euros and the other for 600 thousand euros) granted by Commercial Agricultural Bank of San Marino between October 2018 and April 2019, the other relating to a 220 thousand euro loan dating back to June 2018.

Those loans, however, according to the pm Rossato which he asked to dismiss, were “completely unconnected to political activity”, but granted and collected “for exclusively personal purposes”. A investigating judge will now have to express his opinion on the prosecutor’s request to definitively close the case.