Genoa – The president of Benevento Oreste Vigorito he was unanimously elected vice president of Lega Serie B, succeeding Adriano Galliani (whose Monza was promoted to Serie A). This was decided by the assembly of the clubs meeting today in Milan.

They were also elected the new members who will complete the Board of Directors: in addition to Vigorito himself, Giuseppe Corrado (president of Pisa), Dario Mirri (president of Palermo) and Alberto Zangrillo (president of Genoa), who join the already elected directors Salvatore Gualtieri (Frosinone), Carlo Neri (president of Ascoli), Andrea Messuti and Mauro Pizzigati (independent directors).

